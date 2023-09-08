Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 629 ($7.94) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RTO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 650 ($8.21) to GBX 700 ($8.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.40) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 640 ($8.08) to GBX 740 ($9.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.46) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 639.44 ($8.08).

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Shares of RTO traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 590 ($7.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. The stock has a market cap of £14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,915.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 458 ($5.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 663.80 ($8.38). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 607.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 600.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rentokil Initial

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider David Frear purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,950 ($49.89) per share, with a total value of £9,875 ($12,471.58). In other news, insider Sally Johnson purchased 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 632 ($7.98) per share, with a total value of £9,878.16 ($12,475.57). Also, insider David Frear bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,950 ($49.89) per share, for a total transaction of £9,875 ($12,471.58). Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

