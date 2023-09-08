Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 629 ($7.94) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RTO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 650 ($8.21) to GBX 700 ($8.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.40) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 640 ($8.08) to GBX 740 ($9.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.46) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 639.44 ($8.08).

Shares of RTO traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 590 ($7.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. The stock has a market cap of £14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,915.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 458 ($5.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 663.80 ($8.38). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 607.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 600.67.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider David Frear purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,950 ($49.89) per share, with a total value of £9,875 ($12,471.58). In other news, insider Sally Johnson purchased 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 632 ($7.98) per share, with a total value of £9,878.16 ($12,475.57). Also, insider David Frear bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,950 ($49.89) per share, for a total transaction of £9,875 ($12,471.58). Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

