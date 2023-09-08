Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MGM Resorts International’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for MGM Resorts International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.18. The consensus estimate for MGM Resorts International’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGM. Truist Financial raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.87. 551,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $439,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,746.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at $281,297,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $439,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,746.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,454 shares of company stock worth $13,636,494. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

