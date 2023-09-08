Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sprinklr, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Sprinklr in a research note issued on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.59.

Shares of CXM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 392,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,083. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.18, a P/E/G ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 1.00%. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Sprinklr by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 232,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 65,466 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,477,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 284,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $3,990,342.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 284,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $3,990,342.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 18,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $275,169.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 819,115 shares in the company, valued at $11,926,314.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,375,562 shares of company stock valued at $19,850,890. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

