Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Shares Down 2.9%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $69.44 and last traded at $69.44. Approximately 610 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.54.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.