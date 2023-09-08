Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 135.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LTRX. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Lantronix stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. 1,248,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,833. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $186.40 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 45,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

