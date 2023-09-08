Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.85% from the company’s previous close.

PRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.45.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,423. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.