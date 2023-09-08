RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Cap Achieves $87.48 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $87.48 million and approximately $280.58 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $26,000.00 or 1.00466211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,879.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00241933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.48 or 0.00743749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00014659 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.80 or 0.00555647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00059520 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00118852 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,365 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,364.73865242 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 26,240 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6,056.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

