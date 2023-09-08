RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,510,000 after acquiring an additional 345,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RTX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after purchasing an additional 101,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,975,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $121.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.04.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Argus cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

