Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) fell 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.52. 30,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 63,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

Rupert Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$864.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

