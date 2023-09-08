Seiren Games Network (SERG) Price Reaches $0.0018

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Seiren Games Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Seiren Games Network has a total market capitalization of $291.90 million and approximately $105,360.03 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Seiren Games Network

Seiren Games Network’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seiren Games Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seiren Games Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

