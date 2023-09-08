Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.43) to GBX 480 ($6.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pets at Home Group
Pets at Home Group Stock Up 1.3 %
About Pets at Home Group
Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pets at Home Group
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- AI 2.0 is here: How to Invest in a generational opportunity
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Baker Hughes, Pioneer, Diamondback: Energy Stocks on the Rise
Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.