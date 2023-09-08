Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.43) to GBX 480 ($6.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Pets at Home Group Stock Up 1.3 %

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group stock traded up GBX 4.30 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 347.50 ($4.39). 556,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,207. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of GBX 254.80 ($3.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 400.20 ($5.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 373.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 375.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,739.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

