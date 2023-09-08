Simon Kirkpatrick Sells 136,862 Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 136,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.28), for a total value of £138,230.62 ($174,577.70).

Mitie Group Stock Down 1.4 %

MTO traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 102 ($1.29). The company had a trading volume of 330,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Mitie Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 104.96 ($1.33). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 98.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,716.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.58) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

