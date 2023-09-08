Simon Kirkpatrick Sells 136,862 Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Simon Kirkpatrick sold 136,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.28), for a total value of £138,230.62 ($174,577.70).
Mitie Group Stock Down 1.4 %
MTO traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 102 ($1.29). The company had a trading volume of 330,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Mitie Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 104.96 ($1.33). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 98.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,716.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.58) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.
About Mitie Group
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mitie Group
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Stocks to Play the Easing Food Supply Chain
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- AI 2.0 is here: How to Invest in a generational opportunity
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Baker Hughes, Pioneer, Diamondback: Energy Stocks on the Rise
Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.