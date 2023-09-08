Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 77,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 183,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.97 price target on Skyharbour Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Skyharbour Resources Price Performance

Skyharbour Resources Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$67.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.38.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,486 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

