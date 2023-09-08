Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 77,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 183,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.97 price target on Skyharbour Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.
Skyharbour Resources Price Performance
Skyharbour Resources Company Profile
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,486 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.
