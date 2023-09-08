Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,422,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570,700 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $373,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,427,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,432,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,644,000 after purchasing an additional 754,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,713,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,956,000 after purchasing an additional 527,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNOW. UBS Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.55.

Snowflake stock traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,873,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.09 and a beta of 0.78. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $203.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.08.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 764,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $188,807.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 764,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 640,119 shares of company stock worth $113,277,810 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

