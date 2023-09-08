SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,925 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.7% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $35,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $178.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,008,656. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.35 and a 200-day moving average of $180.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

