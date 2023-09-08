SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,323 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Veritable L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $91,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

SDY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.13. 354,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,238. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.73.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

