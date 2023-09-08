SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.25

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.25 ($0.62) and traded as low as GBX 48.60 ($0.61). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.63), with a volume of 53,981 shares trading hands.

SRT Marine Systems Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 49.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.09 million, a PE ratio of -6,374.00 and a beta of 0.78.

SRT Marine Systems Company Profile

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for tracking, monitoring, and managing fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and control system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

