Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for September 8th (AEE, AGLE, ANAB, BR, BSET, FI, JNJ, PHG, SHOP, SYK)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, September 8th:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

