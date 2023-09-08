StockNews.com Downgrades Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) to Hold

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of WVE stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,485. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $449.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of -0.94.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 37,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $176,044.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

