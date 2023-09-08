StockNews.com Lowers Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) to Hold

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PHG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.43) in a report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.82. 2,634,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 8,687,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,561 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,596,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,738,000 after acquiring an additional 873,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,703,000 after acquiring an additional 37,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,351,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,242,000 after acquiring an additional 302,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

