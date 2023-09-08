Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SYK. Argus boosted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.59.

Get Stryker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.54. 938,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,923. The company has a market cap of $109.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker has a twelve month low of $200.80 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.