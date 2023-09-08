SVB Wealth LLC Has $33.06 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,715 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $33,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 65.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.72. 1,009,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,765. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,051 shares of company stock worth $13,186,465. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.21.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

