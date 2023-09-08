SVB Wealth LLC Has $37.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 392,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,758 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $37,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 22,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 936,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 129,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,091. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.21 and a 200 day moving average of $97.89. The company has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

