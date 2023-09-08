Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $61.97 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $61.97 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,489,206,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,781,666,054 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

