Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Boosted by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 0.6% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,897,796,000 after buying an additional 14,122,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,228,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,346,771,000 after buying an additional 810,901 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,419,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,434,366,000 after buying an additional 173,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,683,000 after buying an additional 2,373,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,547,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,484,918. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.97 and its 200 day moving average is $93.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The company has a market cap of $465.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

