Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,730.25

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,730.25 ($21.85) and traded as low as GBX 1,548 ($19.55). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,550 ($19.58), with a volume of 48,330 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,645.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,728.99. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,821.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.20.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 46 ($0.58) per share. This is a boost from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $34.00. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Telecom Plus’s payout ratio is currently 9,411.76%.
Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.
