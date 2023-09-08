Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TENB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.93.

NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.31. 67,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,303. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Tenable has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,022,761.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,013 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,396 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $301,187.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,830.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,761.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,440 shares of company stock worth $4,330,649. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,251,000 after buying an additional 337,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,247,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,843,000 after purchasing an additional 370,932 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,070,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,114,000 after purchasing an additional 295,201 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,040,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,949,000 after purchasing an additional 472,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

