Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Shares Up 0.4%

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.48 and last traded at $28.48. Approximately 8,976 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 27,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13.

Get Teucrium Soybean Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teucrium Soybean Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Teucrium Soybean Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,962,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 44,126 shares in the last quarter.

About Teucrium Soybean Fund

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Soybean Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Soybean Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.