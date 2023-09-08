The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2023

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGXGet Free Report) (TSE:DSG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $143.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

DSGX opened at $74.67 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Stephens increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Descartes Systems Group

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,732,000 after acquiring an additional 88,518 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after acquiring an additional 975,727 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,638,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,005,000 after acquiring an additional 365,533 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,177,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,295,000 after acquiring an additional 364,486 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

