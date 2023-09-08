The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Announces Earnings Results

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $143.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

DSGX opened at $74.67 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.01.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Stephens increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,732,000 after acquiring an additional 88,518 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after acquiring an additional 975,727 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,638,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,005,000 after acquiring an additional 365,533 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,177,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,295,000 after acquiring an additional 364,486 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.