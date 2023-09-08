The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $55.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Braze from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Braze from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

Shares of Braze stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.30. 645,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,648. Braze has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,552 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $476,635.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 478,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,743,281.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $476,635.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,743,281.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,111,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 518,829 shares of company stock worth $22,267,079. 26.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Braze by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Braze by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 12,400.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after purchasing an additional 845,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Braze by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after buying an additional 662,837 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Braze by 196.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after buying an additional 513,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

