The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.91

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.91 and traded as low as $16.86. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 9,145 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%.
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
