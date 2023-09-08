The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.91

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.91 and traded as low as $16.86. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 9,145 shares traded.

The Mexico Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91.

The Mexico Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 140,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 69,306 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 115,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 59,613 shares during the period.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

