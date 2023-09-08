Theta Fuel Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $199.96 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00038260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00026375 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00012752 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,272,360,469 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

