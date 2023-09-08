Toncoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6.11 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $6.11 billion and approximately $21.62 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.79 or 0.00006915 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00021794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00017653 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00015037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,873.71 or 1.00051294 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.78197737 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $24,314,607.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

