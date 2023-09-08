Toncoin Price Hits $1.79 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00006927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $6.13 billion and $22.64 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00021338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00017486 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00015017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,915.43 or 1.00035072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.78197737 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $24,314,607.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

