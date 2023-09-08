Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $235.00 at Evercore ISI

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.83.

Shares of TSCO traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $217.58. 627,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.90. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $773,292,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $264,936,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after acquiring an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

