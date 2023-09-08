Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,388 Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,388 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,395,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,238,000 after buying an additional 557,025 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,772,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,946,000 after buying an additional 422,177 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,180,000 after buying an additional 179,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.12. 839,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,657,184. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $325,945.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,060.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $325,945.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,060.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 40,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,481,941.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 160,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,736.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 148,320 shares of company stock worth $5,453,744 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

