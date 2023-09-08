Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $429,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,885.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,464 shares of company stock worth $19,593,994 in the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PII has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

Polaris Stock Performance

NYSE:PII traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.43. The stock had a trading volume of 53,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.09. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

