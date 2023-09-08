Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $222,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.22. 4,710,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,113,615. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average of $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

