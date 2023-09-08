Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $279,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339,292. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.35. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $35.78.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

