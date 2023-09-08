Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TCLAF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of TCLAF stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

