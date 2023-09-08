Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TCLAF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.
Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.
