Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of TZOO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 183,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,806. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 159.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,026,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,326,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,523,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,246,938.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,026,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,326,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,625 over the last 90 days. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 7.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

