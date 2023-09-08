Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Purchases £153.90 in Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) insider Nick Roberts purchased 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.23) per share, for a total transaction of £153.90 ($194.37).

Nick Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

On Tuesday, August 15th, Nick Roberts acquired 17 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 863 ($10.90) per share, for a total transaction of £146.71 ($185.29).

On Monday, July 10th, Nick Roberts bought 19 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 794 ($10.03) per share, with a total value of £150.86 ($190.53).

Travis Perkins Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TPK stock traded up GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 816.20 ($10.31). 37,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,162. Travis Perkins plc has a 52-week low of GBX 707.80 ($8.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,191.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 849.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 897.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,735.29%.

TPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 965 ($12.19) to GBX 850 ($10.74) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 850 ($10.74) to GBX 780 ($9.85) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($15.79) to GBX 1,200 ($15.16) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 955 ($12.06) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 988.50 ($12.48).

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TPK

About Travis Perkins

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.