Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $140.44

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.44 ($1.77) and traded as low as GBX 136.40 ($1.72). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 139.40 ($1.76), with a volume of 1,654,388 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 172.50 ($2.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of £2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -408.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 140.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is currently -2,058.82%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

