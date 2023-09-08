Uniper (ETR:UN01) Shares Down 10%

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01 – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €5.08 ($5.46) and last traded at €5.25 ($5.64). Approximately 573,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 633,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.83 ($6.27).

Uniper Trading Down 10.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.62. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 0.61, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Uniper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.