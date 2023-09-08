Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $4.36

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $4.36 or 0.00016841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.52 billion and approximately $48.23 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00243019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014857 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000472 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.45776075 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 810 active market(s) with $56,070,111.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.