UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.48 on Friday, hitting $480.33. The company had a trading volume of 853,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,298. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $444.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.65.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

