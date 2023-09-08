Vale (NYSE:VALE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

VALE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.82.

VALE stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,034,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,169,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.89. Vale has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). Vale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vale will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vale by 155.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

