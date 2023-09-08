Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $144.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.69.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $6.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.92. 1,605,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.20 and a 200 day moving average of $123.25. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $97.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 24.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

