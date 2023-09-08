Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.2% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.22. 5,302,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,985,539. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

