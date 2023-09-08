Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Increased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 126.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,310,000 after purchasing an additional 825,816 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.63. 345,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,725. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.65. The firm has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

